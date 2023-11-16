Change Of Venue and Change Of Judge

Requests for a Change of Venue and a Change of Judge were granted in recent court proceedings.

A Chillicothe woman accused of alleged abuse or neglect of a child for an incident that was investigated by the Chillicothe Police Department in May will have her case heard in Daviess County. Stacey Lynette Soper requested the change of venue, which was granted by Judge Ryan Horsman.

Plea and Trial Setting is set for December 13th in Daviess County Circuit Court in Gallatin, before Judge Horsman.

A new judge will be assigned in the proceeding against sixty-nine-year-old Bill Douglas Stewart of Cameron. Stewart faces three counts of alleged Child Molestation with a child less than 12 and two counts of alleged Statutory Sodomy with a child less than 14. Steward had filed a motion for a change of Judge. The assigned Judge, Jason Kanoy, sustained the motion and the case is transferred to the Presiding Judge for reassignment.

Stewart remains in custody with no bond allowed.