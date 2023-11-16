Memory Tree Ornaments Available At Main Street Office

Ornaments for Chillicothe’s annual Memory Tree are available through Main Street Chillicothe. This is the 9th year for this event to remember loved ones in the holidays. The ornaments will be hung on the memory tree at Silver Moon Plaza on December 1st, with a lighting and dedication ceremony at 6:00 pm.

The ornaments are $10 each or three for $25.

Contact the Chillicothe Main Street office at 660-646-4071 through November 28th.

The tree will be lit until taken down in January. The ornaments will be available for pick-up once the tree is down.