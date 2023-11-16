Three recent bookings for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

Wednesday, Livingston County Deputies arrested and booked 48-year-old Brandi Opal Peniston of Chillicothe for alleged stealing. She is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $5,000 cash only.

Monday, Chillicothe Police Department arrested and booked 57-year-old Ricki L. Lantz for alleged delivery of a controlled substance and alleged possession of marijuana with an out-of-state hold. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $7,500.

53-year-old Shawn M Geary of Wheeling was arrested out of state for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged driving while revoked or suspended and no insurance. Bond is set at $1,650 cash only. He is awaiting extradition.