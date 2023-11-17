Chillicothe FFA Has Good Showing In District Speaking

The Chillicothe FFA was well represented at District Fall Public Speaking programs, collecting several 1st and 2nd place awards.

First-place awards include:

MO Institute of Cooperatives – Anna Pfaff

MO Pork Producers – Sadie Burtch

MO Young Farmers – Harlee Beck

MO Quarter Horse – Glenna Barnett

Second-place awards include:

MO Forest Products – Langsten Johnson

MO Farm Bureau – Carson Samm

MO Teach Ag – Beau Graves

Also participating were:

MO Cattleman’s – Jackson Trout, MO Soil and Water – Carman Woodworth, MO Pet Breeders – Yoo Jung Lee

Pfaff, Burtch, Beck, and Barnett qualified for STATE!