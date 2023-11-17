Chillicothe FFA Has Good Showing In District Speaking

The Chillicothe FFA was well represented at District Fall Public Speaking programs, collecting several 1st and 2nd place awards.
First-place awards include:
MO Institute of Cooperatives – Anna Pfaff
MO Pork Producers – Sadie Burtch
MO Young Farmers – Harlee Beck
MO Quarter Horse – Glenna Barnett
Second-place awards include:
MO Forest Products – Langsten Johnson
MO Farm Bureau – Carson Samm
MO Teach Ag – Beau Graves
Also participating were:
MO Cattleman’s – Jackson Trout, MO Soil and Water – Carman Woodworth, MO Pet Breeders – Yoo Jung Lee
Pfaff, Burtch, Beck, and Barnett qualified for STATE!