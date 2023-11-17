Chillicothe Police Report

Eighty-eight calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:

8:28 am, an individual turned themselves in at the police department on an active warrant. That person posted bond and was released.

9:23 am, officers responded to a report of power line damage in the 300 block of Park Lane. Traffic signals were out at Park Lane and Washington. Municipal Utilities were contacted for repairs.

11:23 am, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Polk and Washington Street.

4:16 pm, officers investigated a reported leaving-the-scene of a crash in the 1000 block of Graves Street. The suspect was arrested, processed, and released with citations.