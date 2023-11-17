North Central Missouri Band Masters Program

The 72nd annual North Central Missouri Band Masters Association High School Honor Band will perform Monday night at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center. CHS Band Director Sarah Cavanaugh says this year’s guests are Dr Corey Seapy – Director of Band at University of Central Missouri and guest soloist David Sullivan – Principal French Horn with the Kansas City Symphony. They will work with students from Chillicothe and 16 other schools this Sunday and Monday, with a performance on Monday evening. The concert begins at 6:00 pm, tickets are available at the door for just $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for seniors and students.

Cavanaugh says this is the longest-running honors band program in the Midwest.