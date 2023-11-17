77th Annual Chillicothe Holiday Parade Is Saturday Morning

Traffic will come to a standstill in downtown Chillicothe Saturday morning as the 77th annual Chillicothe Holiday Parade begins at 10:00 am. Chamber of Commerce Director Crystal Narr is very excited for this event that kicks off the holiday season.

Narr says the parade will follow the normal parade route, starting at Polk and Washington Streets and you will have good viewing along the route.

The weather will be a bit cool, but sunny at parade time. Narr says, for those who will not be able to make it to the parade, you can watch on the Chillicothe Area Chamber Facebook LIVE feed. The hosts for the LIVE feed are Dave Rogers and KCHI’s Patti Leatherman.