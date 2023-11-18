MoDOT Roadwork For Thanksgiving Week

MoDOT roadwork planned for Thanksgiving week includes resurfacing, bridge work, culvert replacement, and sidewalk improvements.

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through December.

Carroll County

Route E – CLOSED daily at the McCroskie Creek Bridge for a rehabilitation project, Monday & Tuesday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route E – CLOSED daily at the Fish Pond Creek Bridge for a rehabilitation project, Monday & Tuesday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

US 65 – Shoulder patching, Monday to Wednesday.

Chariton County

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Marquett Avenue to Rodeo Avenue, Monday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Linn County

Route 5 – Sidewalk/ADA improvements in Purdin through November 2023.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge

US 36 – Bridge maintenance eastbound at the Muddy Creek Bridge, through November 27. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 14-foot width restriction.