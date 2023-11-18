Three Public Hearings Set For Planning And Zoning Meeting

Public hearings will be held on December 4th at Chillicothe City Hall for the Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Commission. The hearings will begin at 5:30 pm.

The first is to consider an application by Mark and Teresa Sykes to amend the zoning of property at 104 Graves Street from I-1 Industrial to C-3 Commercial.

The second is to consider an application by the Historic Preservation Commission to create a Historical District Overly to include properties at 1111 and 1114 Trenton Street (St Columban Church and Rectory and Bishop Hogan Memorial School).

The third is to consider an application by the Historic Preservation Commission to make the Butcher/Greever Building at 400 Third Street a Historical Local Landmark