Personnel Matters Approved In Chillicothe R-II Executive Session

Personnel items were approved by the Chillicothe R-II School Board in Executive Session.

For Certified Staff:

Retirements:

Pamela Chapman – 2nd Grade Teacher – retiring at the end of the year

For Support Staff:

Hirings:

Tim Dixon – Bus Driver Substitute

Marty Sharp – Field Custodian

Kerrie Mattox – (to GRTS)

Susan Cooksey – Food Service Substitute

Termination:

Rebecca Shutterly – GRTS Custodian

Kyler Ireland – MS Custodian

EXTRA DUTY:

Hire:

Shaylee Rademacher – MS Academic Team

Resignations:

Reid Stephens – MS 7th Grade Head Football Coach