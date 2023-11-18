Personnel Matters Approved In Chillicothe R-II Executive Session

Personnel items were approved by the Chillicothe R-II School Board in Executive Session.
For Certified Staff:
Retirements:
Pamela Chapman – 2nd Grade Teacher – retiring at the end of the year
For Support Staff:
Hirings:
Tim Dixon – Bus Driver Substitute
Marty Sharp – Field Custodian
Kerrie Mattox – (to GRTS)
Susan Cooksey – Food Service Substitute
Termination:
Rebecca Shutterly – GRTS Custodian
Kyler Ireland – MS Custodian
EXTRA DUTY:
Hire:
Shaylee Rademacher – MS Academic Team
Resignations:
Reid Stephens – MS 7th Grade Head Football Coach