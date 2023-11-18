Troopers Report Arrest And Crash In Grundy County

A Unionville teen had minor injuries in a rollover crash, Friday afternoon. State Troopers report the sixteen-year-old was eastbound on Route N in Grundy County, when the state-maintained road ended and the teen failed to make it through a curve. He overcorrected and skidded off the road and his vehicle overturned. He was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton for treatment of minor injuries.

State Troopers in Grundy County arrested 36-year-old Adam D Davidson of Laredo at about 3:25 pm for alleged DWI, failing to drive on the right half of the road – resulting in an accident, no insurance, and no seatbelt. He was processed and released.