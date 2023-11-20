Weekend Police Report

Two hundred forty-three calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police from Friday through Sunday.

Friday, November 17th

9:58 a.m., Officers responded to the 2800 block of Hornet Dr. for a warrant service. Officers arrested a male for an active Livingston County warrant. The male was unable to post bond and was later transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

3:15 p.m., Officers responded to the lobby of the Chillicothe Police Department for a male wishing to turn himself in on an active warrant. He was arrested, posted bond, and was released.

5:58 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Washington St. for a report of a man swinging a baseball bat erratically. Officers arrived to find the man wouldn’t calm down. He was released and advised not to return to the property.

7:21 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves St. for a report of a 2-vehicle crash in a parking lot.

8:04 p.m., Officers responded to the 1700 block of Morningside Dr. for a report of a suicide attempt. They were transported to the hospital by medics.

Saturday, November 18th

10:51 a.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Washington St. and Calhoun St. for a report of a 2-vehicle crash.. 1 driver was cited for no insurance.

6:11 p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Washington St. for a 2-vehicle crash. One person left the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

7:02 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 1st and Washington St. The driver did not have a drivers license. He was arrested, cited, and released.

9:05 p.m., Officers responded to the 1600 block of Fair St. for a report of child abuse. The investigation is ongoing.

Sunday, November 19th

10:02 a.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Brunswick St. for a man with a Livingston County Warrant for his arrest. The man was taken into custody and held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

7:24 p.m., Officers responded to the 2500 block of Fairview St. for a report of smoke in a house. Officers assisted the Chillicothe Fire Department with scene security.