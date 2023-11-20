Weekend Accidents & Arrests Investigated By Troopers

Two accidents and five arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Two injury accidents were handled Saturday morning.

At about 1:45 am in Chariton County, a single-vehicle crash left the driver with moderate injuries. 21-year-old Alixandra Jacobs of Triplett was eastbound on Route E, east of Sumner, and ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, and her car overturned. She was wearing a safety belt and was flown to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment.

Jacobs was also arrested by State Troopers for alleged DWI and failing to maintain the right half of the road. She was released for treatment,

At about 4:45 am in Caldwell County, a single-vehicle crash on Missouri 116, near Polo, left the driver with minor injuries. The report states 54-year-old Carrie Harper of Braymer was westbound and struck a deer. She then ran off the road, struck a ditch and her vehicle overturned. She was taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment.

Four additional arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend.

Saturday at about 5:50 pm, Troopers in Daviess County arrested 43-year-old Jamison Adams of Texas for alleged DWI – aggravated offender, failure to drive in a single lane, careless and imprudent driving, and no insurance. He was held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

Troopers made three arrests in Linn County.

At 10:45 am, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Ahmad Hall of Fort Lauderdale, FL, on an out-of-state warrant.

At 11:05 am, Troopers arrested 36-year-old Kevin Robinson of Lauderhill, FL on an out-of-state warrant.

They were both taken to the Randolph County Jail.

At 11:10 pm 55-year-old Thomas Dawdy of Bucklin was arrested for alleged DWI chronic offender, driving while revoked, no insurance, and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. He was processed and released.