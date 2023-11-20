Chillicothe Holiday Parade Winning Entries

The 77th annual Chillicothe Holiday Parade was Saturday morning. More than 65 entries were in the parade and prizes were awarded in several categories. The entries were judged on use of theme, originality, and appearance.

Float Division Youth:

1st– Scouts BSA “Camping Around the Christmas Tree”

2nd– Girls Scouts of NE KS & NW MO #820 “Pink Ladies”

3rd– Liberty 4-H “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree with Liberty 4-H”

Float Division Business/Organization

1st– Chemically Dependant “KISS Me Under the Mistletoe”

2nd– Chillicothe Bootery & Shoe Repair “Boot Scootin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

3rd– United Country Graham Agency “Don’t Buy or Sell Your HOME ALONE”

Float Division Non-Profit Organization

1st– Bishop Hogan 3rd & 4th Grade “Jesus is our Rock & This is how we Roll”

2nd– Cornerstone Church “Rockin’ for Jesus”

3rd– Peppy Promenaders “Square Dancing Around the Christmas Tree”

Band Division – trophies

1st – Linn County R-I

Grand Marshal Winner is: Scouts BSA “Camping Around the Christmas Tree”