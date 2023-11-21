Burglary And Theft Lead To Suspect Arrest

A report of burglary and auto theft were investigated by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday, resulting in a suspect taken into custody. Officers received the report at about 8:10 am in the 1300 block of North Washington. A suspect was identified and officers learned threats were made to a local resident.

The vehicle was located a short time later and officers pursued the vehicle that failed to yield and caused damage to properties. The suspect fled north and officers were unable to follow.

A couple hours later the vehicle was back in Chillicothe and located by State Troopers. The vehicle was stopped when it entered a parking lot and the driver was taken into custody.

Chillicothe Police Department reports several burglaries and thefts had since been reported and the victims identified the same suspect.

The suspect was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24 hour hold.