Thanksgiving Holiday Trash Schedule

Chillicothe Municipal Utilities will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving Holiday. That means there will be changes in the Trash Pick-up schedule in Chillicothe.

Customers with a THURSDAY route need to put their trash out on WEDNESDAY for pick-up with the regular Wednesday route.

For customers with a FRIDAY trash route, you will need to hang on to that trash and put it out on MONDAY, with the regular Monday trash routes.

If you have questions, contact the CMU office at 660-646-1683 or check their web page https://cmuchillicothe.com/