Chillicothe Lady Hornets Open The Season With A Victory

The Chillicothe Lady Hornets basketball team, fresh off a 23-5 record last season, picked right back up where they left off on Tuesday night at Winnetonka High School to start the new season. Early on it was the defense getting it done for the Lady Hornets, who allowed the Lady Griffins just 6 points in the 1st quarter as Chillicothe jumped out to a 12-6 lead.

Chillicothe never trailed in the game, however the margin was within one possession on a couple of occasions in the 2nd quarter as the Lady Hornets ultimately took a 23-18 lead into the halftime break. Both teams offenses picked up in the 3rd quarter as Chillicothe extended their lead to 42-34 heading into the 4th quarter. Early in the 4th quarter, Winnetonka’s leading scorer at that juncture in the game, Anaya Guess fouled out and Chillicothe capitalized with their most dominant quarter of the game pulling away and winning 64-43.

Balanced scoring and selfless basketball was the story for Coach Darren Smith’s squad on the night. Three different players, Jolie Bonderer, Lyla Beetsma, and Kayanna Cranmer were all in double figures for the Hornets. Delanie Kieffer knocked down two big 4th quarter 3’s and Liz Oliver was a defensive force rebounding the basketball and blocking shots. The Lady Hornets are now 1-0 this season and will be back in action next Monday night in the 1st round of the Savannah Tournament.

Individual scoring

Chillicothe: Bonderer 16, Beetsma 16, Cranmer 11, Kieffer 6, Oliver 6, Ava Leamer 6, Lydia Bonderer 2

Winnetonka: Lanicia Parker 18, Guess 16, Emma Barnhart 6, Zion Robinson 3