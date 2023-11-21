Donald Joseph Tomasek, age 81, a resident of Chillicothe, MO, passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at his residence.

Donald was born the son of Frank and Josephine (Gerdun) Tomasek on November 28, 1941, in Omaha, NE. He was a graduate of South High School in Omaha, NE. After graduation he attended the University of Nebraska of Omaha, NE. Donald was united in marriage to Barbara Luetticke on April 20, 1963. Don spent his career as a Safety Manager for Quaker Oats Company in Omaha until he transferred with Quaker Oats to Belle Glade, FL in 1982.

Donald was a member of St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, MO. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed sports, watching Chillicothe High School and Middle School events. He liked to visit at the grocery stores at least three times a week, he was very friendly and had a great sense of humor. He also enjoyed playing cards, the dice game “Horse”, and watching television, especially Gun Smoke or his favorite baseball team, the St. Louis Cardinals. Donald had a great love for all his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Tomasek; one son, Josh Tomasek of Forida; two daughters, Jennifer DeLeon and husband Gilbert, and Andrea Tomasek all of Florida; four grandchildren, Carlos Rubio (Adriana), Alexander Rubio (Natasha), Marissa Johnson (Eli) and Norma Espino; seven great grandchildren, Mia Rubio, Sergio Rubio, Lola Rubio, Alex Rubio, Jr., Summer Johnson, Lily Johnson, and Aubrey Cleveland all from Florida; three brothers, Tom Tomasek, Frank Tomasek and Joe Tomasek; and three sisters, Judy Koziol, Janet Suing and Jeannie Hascal. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Josephine Tomasek; his parents-in-law, Leo and Marjorie Luetticke; one brother-in-law, Robert Luetticke; and one sister-in-law, Patricia Tomasek.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, November 24, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. A Parish Rosary will be held at St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, November 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, November 24, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Inurnment will be held at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Hogan Memorial School and/or St. Columban Catholic Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

