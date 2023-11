Chillicothe Board of Public Works heard from department heads as part of their meeting. General Manager Matt Hopper says CMU received a reimbursement check from their Risk Management carrier MIRMA, for $6,871.

Hopper says there is a sewer project taking place for the next three weeks.

Cut 1 21 sec

Hopper says the Tree Trimming project is about half complete. That contract was awarded to a local contractor this year.