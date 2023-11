Ninety-five calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police officers Monday. Some of the calls include:

8:12 AM, Officers responded to the 1300 block of Washington Street for a report of a burglary and theft of a vehicle.

3:26 PM, Officers responded to a crash at 2800 block of Hornet Dr.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.