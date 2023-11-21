Hornets Basketball Team Comes Up Short At Winnetonka

Following the Chillicothe Lady Hornets win on Tuesday night, the boys team took the court against Winnetonka. The Hornets got a big game from junior guard Soljier Allen who lead the team with 13 points, but could not overcome the speed, length and athleticism of the Griffins. After a free throw from James Matthew tied the game at 4-4, Winnetonka went on a run using their full court press and aggressive defense to take a 16-10 lead after one quarter of play. Chillicothe turned up the pressure defensively in the 2nd quarter, allowing just 4 points over the 8 minute span to cut the deficit to a single point at halftime 20-19.

Winnetonka emerged from the halftime break with a sense of urgency and extended their lead early in the 3rd quarter, however a quick five points from Chillicothe tied the game up. First it was Alijah Hibner finding a cutting Langsten Johnson under the basket, followed by a deep 3 from Jackson Trout to even the score at 31 apiece, the first time in the game since 4-4 that Winnetonka did not have the lead. The Griffins responded once again, scoring the final 6 points of the quarter to go into the 4th up 37-31.

In the 4th quarter Winnetonka kept Chillicothe at bay, as Jaishon White fouled out of the game and Soljier Allen exited with a cramp in his calf. Without 2 of their starters on the floor in the final minutes, the Hornets were not able to mount a comeback and lost their season opener 53-40.

Coach Tim Cool was proud of the way his team competed against a Class 5 school and will be looking for even more in the Savannah Tournament next week which begins with a matchup against Kearney on Monday.

Individual scoring

Winnetonka: Ky Coleman 22, Antonio Fowler 12, Ryan Barnhart 7, John Wyatt 6, Sullivan Thurman 3, Nickson Mario 2, Derrick Coleman 1

Chillicothe: Allen 13, Matthew 10, White 7, Johnson 6, Trout 4