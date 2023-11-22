Two Arrests And A Private Property Crash

An injury accident and two arrests are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol for Tuesday.

At about 1:45 pm, a crash involving a Bucklin man and two parked vehicles left a pedestrian with minor injuries. State Troopers report 38-year-old Jeffrey Main of Bucklin was northbound on private property, west of Bucklin when he struck the front bumper of a truck, causing that vehicle to strike a second truck – pinning 66-year-old James Main between the trucks. James Main was flown to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment.

Troopers in Linn County arrested 30-year-old Whitney Ward of Springfield, IL at about 7:40 pm for alleged DWI, speeding, and failure to signal. She was processed and released.

Linn County Troopers also arrested 18-year-old Alexander Newton of Havana, KS for alleged DWI and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. He was processed and released.