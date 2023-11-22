FAFSA Frenzy ID Events

FAFSA Frenzy FSA ID events are scheduled in December by the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development. The event will focus on helping attendees create an FSA ID, which is required to fill out a FAFSA. These events will be held at Missouri Job Centers, colleges, and libraries across the state to help Missouri students and parents prepare to file their 2024-25 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The FAFSA Frenzy: FSA ID events are open to any student attending or interested in attending a college or university, no matter where they live:

The schedule for Tuesday, December 5th includes:

Kansas City, MO: Kansas City Public Library (Waldo Branch), 201 E. 75th St. 4-7 p.m.

Park Hills, MO: Park Hills Job Center, 403 Parkway Drive Suite A, 4-6 p.m.

Sedalia, MO: Sedalia Job Center, 515 S. Kentucky Ave. 5-7 p.m.

Joplin, MO: Joplin Job Center, 730 S. Wall Ave. 5-7 p.m.

Students and parents can find an upcoming event near them by checking the FAFSA Frenzy calendar on journeytocollege.mo.gov.