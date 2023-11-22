Ambulance District Orders Chassis For Ambulance Remount

The Livingston County Ambulance District authorized ordering a chassis for an ambulance remount. The chassis is expected to be delivered in 2026. Fire Chief Eric Reeter says they have had to extend the orders out two years or more to have replacement equipment when it is needed. The manufacturing schedule is out that far for new orders. Once received, the new chassis will be fitted with a current ambulance box.

In a remount, the ambulance box is often reconditioned and updated with current equipment.