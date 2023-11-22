Thanksgiving – Important Numbers!

Thanksgiving Day is nearly here and it’s time to start the work on the big meal. Do you have everything you need? Do you remember all the important numbers? KCHI has you covered, here are the most important numbers of the day.

325… That is the temperature to roast your turkey in the oven

165… The temperature the meat should reach at the thickest part of the breast or thigh, without putting a thermometer against a bone.

165… The temperature your stuffing should reach whether it is in the bird or in a separate pan.

2 Hours… The maximum you should let your food stand after it is cooked before it should be put in the refrigerator. And that is two hours from the end of cooking, not the end of the meal.

Finally, a toll-free number, 1-888-674-6854, for the USDA’s Meat and Poultry Hotline for Frequently Asked Questions of cooking and handling of meat and poultry items.