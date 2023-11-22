Harvest Numbers – November Firearms Deer Season

Nearly 200,000 deer were harvested in the November portion of Missouri’s firearm deer season. In the local counties, more than 11,000 deer were harvested.
Caldwell………… 1,150
Carroll…………… 1,527
Chariton………… 1,309
Daviess…………. 1,799
Grundy………….. 1,068
Linn……………… 1,651
Livingston……… 1,240
Sullivan…………. 1,546
Total…………… 11,290
The statewide total of 193,669 is about 3% lower than 2022, but 2% higher than the five-year average.
The archery deer hunting continues through Jan. 15, 2024.
The late youth portion runs Nov. 24-26.
The late antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 2-10 in open counties.
The alternative methods portion is Dec. 23 through Jan. 2, 2024.