Harvest Numbers – November Firearms Deer Season

Nearly 200,000 deer were harvested in the November portion of Missouri’s firearm deer season. In the local counties, more than 11,000 deer were harvested.

Caldwell………… 1,150

Carroll…………… 1,527

Chariton………… 1,309

Daviess…………. 1,799

Grundy………….. 1,068

Linn……………… 1,651

Livingston……… 1,240

Sullivan…………. 1,546

Total…………… 11,290

The statewide total of 193,669 is about 3% lower than 2022, but 2% higher than the five-year average.

The archery deer hunting continues through Jan. 15, 2024.

The late youth portion runs Nov. 24-26.

The late antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 2-10 in open counties.

The alternative methods portion is Dec. 23 through Jan. 2, 2024.