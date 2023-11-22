Natural Gas Rate Decrease

Natural gas customers of Empire District Gas, doing business at Liberty, will see their natural gas rates decrease, effective December 3rd. The change is to reflect the estimated changes in wholesale cost and the company’s Actual Cost Adjustment (ACA).

Customers in Chillicothe, Marceline, and Trenton will see the cost per 100 cubic feet of natural gas drop from the current rate of $1.05 to $.60 per 100 cubic feet of natural gas.

The Missouri Public Service Commission says the cost of natural gas from wholesale suppliers generally makes up approximately 50% to 55% of a customer’s total monthly natural gas bill. The wholesale cost of natural gas (the cost your local natural gas company must pay to its suppliers for natural gas) is not regulated by the Missouri Public Service Commission.