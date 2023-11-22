Chillicothe Power Outages

Wildlife and electric transformers don’t get along well. Power in the downtown Chillicothe area went out briefly at about 8:50 am Wednesday. Chillicothe Municipal Utilities Electric department responded to the outage and found a squirrel had gotten into a transformer and blew the fuse. The squirrel did not survive.

A short time later a second outage occurred. Casey Johnson, the CMU Electric Superintendent, says the squirrel had apparently damaged the transformer with the initial contact and they had to replace the transformer.