Eighty-eight calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

12:59 pm, Officers responded to Mitchell Avenue and Business 36 for a two-vehicle, crash. One citation was issued for following too closely.

11:13 pm, officers received a report of an individual slumped over in a running vehicle within the 800 block of Business 36. The officers determined the individual was impaired. The driver was arrested, processed, cited, and released.