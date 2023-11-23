Thanksgiving Leftovers

The Thanksgiving meal is complete and hopefully, your guest helped with the clean-up. Now the question is what are you going to do with the leftovers? Of course, there are the late-night fridge raids, but that only takes care of a small part of the food.

A few suggestions are maybe a nice turkey casserole, use some of that extra dressing for some stuffed pork chops or chicken breasts. How about a homemade pot pie? The vegetables, turkey, and gravy inside, and the potatoes mixed with a little egg make a nice topping.

How about turkey and dressing enchiladas with gravy over the top.

Whatever you will not use in a couple of days, you need to get it into the freezer.