Two Vehicle Crash Near Kidder

A two-vehicle crash near Kidder Wednesday afternoon left two with minor injuries.  State Troopers report the crash occurred at about 1:45 pm, when a semi driven by 26-year-old Joshua Dearinger of Kansas City was westbound on US 36 near Kidder and a van driven by 76-year-old Margo Rosenhan of Kidder was southbound, failed to yield and pulled into the path of the semi.  Dearinger was not injured.  Rosenhan and her passenger, 56-year-old Marlee Rosenhan,  had minor injuries.  Marlee was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph and Margo was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

