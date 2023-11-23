A two-vehicle crash near Kidder Wednesday afternoon left two with minor injuries. State Troopers report the crash occurred at about 1:45 pm, when a semi driven by 26-year-old Joshua Dearinger of Kansas City was westbound on US 36 near Kidder and a van driven by 76-year-old Margo Rosenhan of Kidder was southbound, failed to yield and pulled into the path of the semi. Dearinger was not injured. Rosenhan and her passenger, 56-year-old Marlee Rosenhan, had minor injuries. Marlee was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph and Margo was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

