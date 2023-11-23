Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

One hundred fourteen calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. some of the calls include:

07:33 a.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Polk St. and Fair St. for a 2-vehicle crash. A report was taken.

12:26 p.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Washington St. for a report of a 2-vehicle crash. A report was taken.

07:14 p.m., Officers responded to the 2700 block of Washington St. for a report of a deer that had been struck by a vehicle. Officers dispatched the deer.