Stephens Sentence For Theft From Chillicothe Police and Livingston County Sheriff Departments

Former Chillicothe Police Officer, 40-year-old Jeremy Stephens of Brookfield, was sentenced on the charge of theft of at least $750 from the Chillicothe Police Department and Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. The sentence was handed down by Judge R Brent Elliot and includes 5 years probation, 30 days shock time at Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail, and restitution of $3,153. The restitution will be paid out of the posted bond, with the remainder to be paid while on probation.

Stephens will surrender for shock time on Monday (Dec 4).