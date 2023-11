Gale Street in the Bell’s addition has been extended to include a previously unnamed street. City Codes Office Gil Gates explained why this action is being taken.

The current street includes a poor-condition street that goes from gravel to dirt and becomes very narrow. The completed street will be 20 foot wide and will be rebuilt from the base up.

Fifteen tiny houses will be constructed on that street. They will not receive certificates of occupancy until the street is complete.