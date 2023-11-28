Monday Chillicothe Police Report

One hundred four calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department on Monday. Some of the calls include:

9:50 a.m., Animal Control responded to a home on 3rd St. for a report of a dog bite. A report was taken, and the investigation continues.

12:50 p.m., officers at the Chillicothe Police Department took a report of a burglary. The investigation is ongoing.

01:15 p.m., Officers took a report of stealing in the 900 block of Dickinson St. Officers are continuing to investigate.

In addition, officers conducted well-being checks and followed up on investigations.