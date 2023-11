The Late Youth portion of the Missouri Deer season was from November 24th to the 26th. Across the state, youth hunters took 3,590 deer, that’s up from last year’s Later Youth total of 2,870.

In the local counties that includes:

County…………… 2023………… 2022

Caldwell……………. 30……………. 26

Carroll………………. 31……………. 42

Chariton……………. 28……………. 27

Daviess…………….. 35……………. 40

Grundy……………… 16……………. 13

Linn………………….. 46……………. 27

Livingston………….. 22……………. 26

Sullivan…………….. 21……………. 18

Total……………. 229………….. 219