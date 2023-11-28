Livingston County Library – 12 Days Of Christmas

The Livingston County Library is hosting 12 Days of Christmas – snack and craft events, beginning Friday and continuing through December 18th. These events are at the Main Library. The events are weekdays and are available while the supplies for the events are available.

Four events require registration. You can register by calling 660-646-0547.

Dec 1: Hot Cocoa, Wassail, and Cookies

Dec. 4: Holiday Cards

Dec. 5: Cookie Decorating sponsored by our Friends of the Library

Dec. 6: Santa Gnome

Dec. 7: Book Trees. Registration is required for this craft program. We are offering a noon and a 6:00 pm program.

Dec. 8: Snowman Chow Mix

Dec. 11: Snow Globe Picture Frame. Registration is required for this 6:00 pm program.

Dec. 12: Christmas DVDs and popcorn!

Dec. 13: Gingerbread Houses. Registration is required for this noon program.

Dec. 14: Sheet Music Window Craft

Also on Dec. 14: Winter landscape painting. Registration is required for this 5:30 pm program held at the Cultural Corner. Snacks provided by our Friends of the Library. Seating is limited.

Dec. 15: Festive Candle

Dec. 18: Cinnamon Stick Santa

For more information on the library’s adult programs, please contact the Main Library at 660-646-0547.