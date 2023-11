A single-vehicle crash in Mercer County left a Trenton man was minor injuries. State Troopers report the crash occurred Monday at about 10:00 am on US 136 at US 65 in Princeton. According to the report, 76-year-old Gerald Hostetler of Trenton was westbound and ran off the roadway, striking a highway sign, and went down an embankment. He was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital for treatment.

