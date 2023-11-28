Woman Awaiting Sentencing Booked For Bond Violation

A Princeton woman awaiting sentencing on a charge of Driving While Revoked or Suspended was arrested and booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center for an alleged bond condition violation. Forty-eight-year-old Sara Nichole Moore had pleaded guilty to the charge November 9th. Sentencing was scheduled for January 4th. She was released on her own recognizance on November 21st. Monday, she was arrested by Hamilton Police for alleged violation of Bond Conditions and is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond now set at $20,000. A hearing is scheduled for December 1st in the Livingston County Circuit Courtroom

