Livingston County Health Center Board of Trustees Meeting

The Livingston County Health Center Boards of Trustees approved a change in the date for the December meeting.  Due to the holiday, the meeting will be held on Friday, December 22nd at Noon.

A motion was made to have a review of the Bylaws in a separate meeting from the monthly board meeting.  After discussion, the vote on the motion was 2/2.  No decision was made.

A motion was made to change the time of the meetings to 5:30 pm.  After discussion, the vote on the motion was 2/2.  No decision was made.

Health Center Director Sherry Weldon presented a draft budget.  She says the salaries are padded by an additional $107,000 due to a pending grant.  Other funds are close to the same as the current budget.  Weldon says the budget will be presented to the board around the 1st of the year.

