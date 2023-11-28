Livingston County Health Center Board of Trustees Meeting

The Livingston County Health Center Boards of Trustees approved a change in the date for the December meeting. Due to the holiday, the meeting will be held on Friday, December 22nd at Noon.
A motion was made to have a review of the Bylaws in a separate meeting from the monthly board meeting. After discussion, the vote on the motion was 2/2. No decision was made.
A motion was made to change the time of the meetings to 5:30 pm. After discussion, the vote on the motion was 2/2. No decision was made.
Health Center Director Sherry Weldon presented a draft budget. She says the salaries are padded by an additional $107,000 due to a pending grant. Other funds are close to the same as the current budget. Weldon says the budget will be presented to the board around the 1st of the year.