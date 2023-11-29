Sheriff Report For Late November

11-29-23 Sheriffs Report

Several incidents and arrests are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department in the past week or so.

November 21 School Resource Officer Mike Lewis investigated attempted theft and potential attempted burglary at Chillicothe High School. A teacher entered the empty and darkened classroom and heard a noise, upon turning on the lights, found a student hiding behind the teacher’s desk. Additional issues suggested the student had been prevented from stealing item(s).

November 25 deputies responded to the 2000 block of Highway U for an unresponsive senior citizen. The elderly male was found to be deceased at the scene and preliminary investigation suggests the man passed from natural causes.

November 26 LCSO began investigation of property damage on or near LIV 515.

Arrests:

November 22 about 9:03 a.m. LCSO extradited Joseph Patton Anderson, 59, Brookfield from the Linn County Sheriff on Missouri probation warrant for alleged use of methamphetamine.. Anderson is currently on probation in Livingston County for Possession of Controlled Substance. He was transferred to the Caldwell County Detention Center in lieu of bond.

November 22 about 9:22 p.m. LCSO deputy stopped a vehicle on Washington Street driving 48 in a 25 near Jackson Street. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Rayanna Marsha Word, 20, St. Louis for alleged excessive speed, DWI-Drugs, and Minor in Possession of Marijuana. She was processed and released.

November 23 about 1:35 a.m. LCSO deputy stopped a vehicle for 19 over the speed limit on Highway 190. They arrested Klarissa Jo Roberts, 23, Olathe KS for alleged Driving While Intoxicated-Alcohol and Excessive Speed. She was processed and released.

November 27 about 4:42 p.m. LCSO arrested Ronnie Gene Smith, 45, Chillicothe when he surrendered on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Domestic Assault-3rd degree. He posted bond and was released.