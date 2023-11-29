Deputy Receives Dark Web Training

A Deputy at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department recently completed training they hope will never be needed. Sheriff Steve Cox says Deputy Jennifer Plummer received advanced training on accessing the Dark Web for different investigations including information about Bitcoin use and how to avoid detection by law enforcement through these accounts. The training included segments on viruses, IP addresses, use of dark web for child porn and human trafficking issues. Cox says this included training on popular websites where many criminals meet people and move their actions away from public view.

Cox says while they hope the training will not be needed, this type of in-depth training is vital to help his staff be prepared to protect local citizens of all ages in today’s world.