Early Morning Fire Leaves One Injured

Significant smoke damage and one person injured are part of the fire report from early Wednesday morning. At about 3:15 am, the Chillicothe Fire Department was dispatched to 820 Jansen Street. They arrived in two minutes to find everyone was out of the house and fire was visible through a front window.

Firefighters used 1000 gallons of water and foam to put out the fire and they were on the scene for just over 90 minutes.

A resident of the home was injured and taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.