Jail Bookings For Livingston County

Two bookings into area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

47-year-old Anthony Roberts of Chillicothe is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center following his arrest Tuesday for alleged Failure To Appear on a charge of alleged Driving While Revoked or Suspended. Bond is set at $20,000 cash only.

50-year-old Rhonda Maples of Chillicothe was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center for alleged failure to obey a judge’s orders on a charge of alleged possession of a controlled substance. She is held with bond set at $5,000 cash only.