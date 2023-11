Ninety-eight calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday.

01:19 a.m., officers were contacted at the Chillicothe Police Department with questions regarding a possible theft.

1:33 a.m., Officers responded to a commercial burglary alarm in the 1700 block of Locust St.  Officers arrived and determined it was a fire alarm. The Chillicothe Fire Department was then dispatched.

Officers also handled traffic stops, business checks, animal control calls and disturbances.