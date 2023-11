A home at 718 West Crowder in Trenton is a total loss. The Trenton Fire Department received the call at about 2:11 pm Tuesday. They arrived to find heavy smoke and fire, with 75% of the home involved. When the fire was out, firefighters cleared flames and hot spots. They did have to return to the site twice overnight. The fire crew was on the scene for about 8 and a half hours.

The cause of the fire is not known. The State Fire Marshal was notified.