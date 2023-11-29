City Of Chillicothe To Change Health Insurance Plan

Employees of the City of Chillicothe will have a new Health Insurance plan after the first of the year. The Chillicothe City Council approved the plan with MIRMA that will give them similar coverage, but will not put the City at risk. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the risk was a big issue.

Frampton says they chose a plan that fits the requirements for the city.

The city will continue to pay the employee’s insurance and up to half of the premium for a dependent or spouse.

At this week’s meeting one of the companies that bid was on hand to provide additional information about the options they offer.