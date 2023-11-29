Solar & Wind Farm Ordinance Amendments Forwarded To County Commission

Zoning ordinance amendments for commercial solar farms and wind generators will be forwarded to the Livingston County Commission for a second public hearing. The Planning and Zoning Commission reviewed the information provided by their attorney on density allowances in other areas.

The recommendations include:

Commercial Wind Generators with a density is not to exceed 1 per 100 acres.

Commercial Solar Farms density is not to exceed 50% coverage of the property.

The restrictions would not regulate solar or wind generators for personal use.

The ordinance would include provisions for clean-up of the sites upon decommissioning.

The Livingston County Commission will have a second public hearing Thursday at 10:00 am in the commission meeting