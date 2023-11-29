fbpx
Final Plat & Historic Preservation On Planning And Zoning Agenda

Chillicothe’s Planning and Zoning Board will meet Monday to consider four items on their agenda.

Under Old Business:

  • A review of the final plat for the new Chillicothe Industrial Park
  • Consider an application by the Historic Preservation Commission to create a Historic District Overlay to include 1111 and 1114 Trenton Street. This is St. Columban Church and Bishop Hogan Memorial School.
  • Consider an application by the Historic Preservation Commission to make the Butcher/Greever building at 400 Third Street a Historical Landmark.

New Business includes:

  • Review a petition to amend zoning at 104 Graves Street from I-1 Industrial to C-3 Commercial.

The meeting will take place Monday at 5:30 pm at Chillicothe City Hall.

