Final Plat & Historic Preservation On Planning And Zoning Agenda

Chillicothe’s Planning and Zoning Board will meet Monday to consider four items on their agenda.

Under Old Business:

A review of the final plat for the new Chillicothe Industrial Park

Consider an application by the Historic Preservation Commission to create a Historic District Overlay to include 1111 and 1114 Trenton Street. This is St. Columban Church and Bishop Hogan Memorial School.

Consider an application by the Historic Preservation Commission to make the Butcher/Greever building at 400 Third Street a Historical Landmark.

New Business includes:

Review a petition to amend zoning at 104 Graves Street from I-1 Industrial to C-3 Commercial.

The meeting will take place Monday at 5:30 pm at Chillicothe City Hall.