Final Plat & Historic Preservation On Planning And Zoning Agenda

Chillicothe’s Planning and Zoning Board will meet Monday to consider four items on their agenda.
Under Old Business:
- A review of the final plat for the new Chillicothe Industrial Park
- Consider an application by the Historic Preservation Commission to create a Historic District Overlay to include 1111 and 1114 Trenton Street. This is St. Columban Church and Bishop Hogan Memorial School.
- Consider an application by the Historic Preservation Commission to make the Butcher/Greever building at 400 Third Street a Historical Landmark.
New Business includes:
- Review a petition to amend zoning at 104 Graves Street from I-1 Industrial to C-3 Commercial.
The meeting will take place Monday at 5:30 pm at Chillicothe City Hall.