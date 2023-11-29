St. Luke’s & BJC Sign Definitive Agreement

definitive agreement between BJC Health System of St. Louis and Saint Luke’s Health System of Kansas City has been signed. In May the organizations announced the letter of intent. The transaction is expected to close January 1st.

BJC and Saint Luke’s will deliver high-quality, affordable patient care to the communities across Missouri, southern Illinois, and eastern Kansas.

Saint Luke’s will officially join BJC, and operate as a single, integrated healthcare organization with a distinct brand in each region: BJC HealthCare in the St. Louis region and Saint Luke’s in the Kansas City region.